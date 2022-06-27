Lake Kaweah updates 'no wake zone' after dock failure caused by storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lake Kaweah has updated its "no wake zone" area following the dock failure caused by last week's storms.

High winds caused about 300 boats to crash into one another at the edge of the lake, and several went underwater.

To help prevent floating debris from spreading through the lake, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office has moved the "no wake zone" buoys at the lake.

The updated zone now goes from the Lemon Hill Boat Ramp across to the north shoreline.

The section has a strict speed limit of no greater than five miles per hour.

The Kaweah marina is open, but the area is restricted and being managed by their staff.
