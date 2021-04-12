CA man's swimming challenge in Lake Tahoe raises money for charity

A California man is more than halfway through a year-long Lake Tahoe plunge challenge.So far, Nicholas Mitchell is almost 200 days into the Lake Tahoe 365 Cold Water Challenge, his year-long goal of swimming in the lake every day for at least three minutes at a time.He says it started with wanting to see if he could get his body used to the cold, so he didn't have to use a wetsuit anymore.Mitchell said his challenge isn't just self-motivated. It's also raising money for a charity that supports orphans in Africa."The money that Cecily's Fund raises goes towards their education and with the idea that education is the best way to break the poverty cycle," Mitchell said.Mitchell still has a ways to go before finishing his challenge, which is set to come to an end on September 18.Until then, he says he's happy to know he's getting in some strong mental training, all while supporting kids.