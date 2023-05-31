Young couple shot dead by their landlord over alleged tenant dispute, police say

ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.

The suspect reportedly fired rounds at the police when they arrived on scene.

HAMILTON, Canada -- A young couple who were living together have been shot dead by their landlord following a dispute with the man who was 30 years their elder, police say.

Police in Hamilton, Canada, initially received a call at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening and responded to a residence on Jones Road in Stoney Creek, Ontario -- located 45 miles south of Toronto.

But when officers from the Hamilton Police Service arrived on site, they found two deceased victims -- a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male who would later be identified by the Hamilton Police Service as Carissa MacDonald of Stoney Creek, but formerly of Huntsville, and Aaron Stone from Hamilton.

A young couple who were living together have been shot dead by their landlord following a dispute with the man on May 27, 2023, in Stoney Creek, Canada. Hamilton Police Service

The suspect involved in the double homicide was the 57-year-old landlord who had allegedly committed the crime before police arrived, according to the Hamilton Police Service.

"The 57-year-old landlord barricaded himself in the residence with firearms that were registered to him. Hamilton Police Emergency Response Unit contained the area, while negotiators engaged in contact with the male in an attempt to peacefully resolve the incident," police said. "At one point during the negotiations, the suspect fired at the Hamilton Police [ armored ] vehicle. The suspect later fired additional rounds, which resulted in an interaction with police."

The threat was neutralized by the police and authorities say Special Investigations Unit was subsequently contacted and invoked their mandate over the investigation. It was unclear whether the suspect had been taken into custody alive.

Families of both victims have been notified, police said, and several witnesses have already been interviewed by the Homicide Unit and have been cooperative with the ongoing investigation as police continue to appeal for more witnesses.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-3836.