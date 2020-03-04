fire

Large fire chars old COS sports complex in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County fire crews spent the night putting out a large structure fire in Hanford.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Glendale Avenue near Highway 198.

The building used to be a sports complex for the College of the Sequoias.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof, so they had water shooting the blaze from outside of the building.

Fire crews are investigating what caused the fire, but say there were reports of homeless people in the area.

"It's an abandoned structure, it's been boarded up. We have had a lot of homeless and vagrants in the area," said Hanford Fire Battalion Chief Isaac Buller.

No one was inside, and no one was hurt.
