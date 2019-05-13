child death

Las Vegas woman accused of murder in bathtub death of child

LAS VEGAS -- Authorities say a Las Vegas woman is in custody in connection with the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the woman in her mid-40s called 911 Saturday afternoon claiming her child had drowned in the bathtub.

They say she ignored dispatchers' pleas to pull the child out of the water and perform CPR.

Responding officers found the child unresponsive in the bathtub and tried resuscitate the toddler.

The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the woman has been booked at jail on suspicion of murder.

The name of the woman and child haven't been released by authorities.
