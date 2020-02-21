latino life

Latino Life: Fresno NLPOA offering college scholarships

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get cash for college. Members of the Fresno chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) are encouraging Central Valley students to apply for its scholarships.

At least fifteen $1,000 scholarships are available. Fresno NLPOA Community Outreach Coordinator Armando Hindman joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Life to talk about the opportunity and the group's upcoming golf tournament.

NLPOA Golf Tournament
May 15
Madera Muni Golf Course

(559)360-4974
For more information click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnomaderaabc30 communitylatinolatino life
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Fresno doctor shares advice on preventing spread of germs
Self-Help Enterprises has Emergency Services to get water to families
Latino Life: Local artist sparking interest with town's electrical boxes
Latino Life: McDonald's offering scholarships to Hispanic students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News