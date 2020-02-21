Latino Life: Fresno NLPOA offering college scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get cash for college. Members of the Fresno chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) are encouraging Central Valley students to apply for its scholarships.At least fifteen $1,000 scholarships are available. Fresno NLPOA Community Outreach Coordinator Armando Hindman joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Life to talk about the opportunity and the group's upcoming golf tournament.NLPOA Golf TournamentMay 15Madera Muni Golf Course(559)360-4974