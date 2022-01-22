Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of her children

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County District Attorney's Office has officially charged the woman accused of killing her children.Earlier this month, 8-year-old Anna, 5-year-old Matteo, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara were found dead inside an apartment in Le Grand.30-year-old Patricia Ortiz is accused of killing them before attempting to take her own life.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Ortiz is married and they believe it was her husband, the children's father, who first discovered the crime scene.Prosecutors have charged Ortiz with three counts of first degree murder, with special circumstances added for lying in wait and committing multiple murders.The cause of the children's death has not been released.