Bullard senior Nicholas Mouser wins 76th annual Len Ross Memorial junior tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The final round of the 76th Len Ross Memorial junior tournament came to an end Thursday at Fort Washington Country Club. Nicholas Mouser, a Bullard senior and CSU San Marcos commit, won the title with a four-day total of +9 to win by three shots.

"I had a three-shot lead over Steven (Rivera) and he's a really good player...and a good friend of mine and I knew it was going to be a battle and it was. It was a battle to the end," Mouser said. "I'm pretty proud. I was struggling for most of the day and to finish like that, that was pretty nice."

Future Bulldog Steven Rivera came into the day three back but cut the lead to 1 after a birdie on 16. He finished with a matching 75 (+12 for the tournament). James Watney tied the tournament low posting a final round 67 to finish in third place at +13.

For the girls, Asterisk Talley and Lauren Allainz were in the lead but both were disqualified for a rules infraction. That means Fresno State commit Vunnisa Vu wins the title for the second time in three years.