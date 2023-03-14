Social media star Leo González visits Clovis North students

Clovis Unified partnered with the social media sensation for the Latino High School Student Success Conference Monday at Clovis North.

The district hopes his story inspires students facing their own challenges, and they will take away this message of perseverance.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley native turned TikTok star is encouraging local students to achieve their dreams by sharing his own journey.

Leo González got quite a reception when he walked on the stage.

Gonzalez has more than 2.5 million followers.

He spoke to hundreds of students about his life going up in Hanford and the challenges he overcame, including family tragedy and experiencing homelessness.

"No matter what you're going through, he's talking a lot of tragedy but also, a lot of hope, inspiration and knowing that you can still accomplish your dreams no matter what happens," says Saul Salinas.

Students were also invited to breakout sessions, including a college and career fair, meetings with area professionals and a cultural demonstration.

Clovis Unified says this was the 10th year for the conference.