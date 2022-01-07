restaurant

Libelula opening second restaurant in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Libelula is spreading its wings, opening a second location in the Tower District, pairing its show-stopping menu items with the music at Strummer's.

Libelula owner and chef Ian Cookson says, "Our chicken curry tacos, that we are selling, are doing really well, and all of our special burgers over there are doing well. We also have our giant pretzels that are handmade."

The popular eatery next to the Crest Theater in downtown Fresno has gained a following for its baked goods and putting a modern twist on classic items.

"We have our Cajun Cristo, and one of our new favorites is the truffle eggs. It's is a sourdough bowl with soft boiled eggs in it, and we cover it with black truffle pecorino cheese," said Cookson.

Libelula will celebrate three years in business in March, but Cookson says the milestone hasn't come without challenges-including a pandemic that started after year one.

"We were very scared when that first happened. We took everything we had to open this place. We were like 'what are we going to do now?' Luckily our customer base has been so awesome and supported us through that," he said.

That support was so well received. They are also expanding by opening a bakery next door run by Cookson's daughter and pastry chef, Ivy.

"We had such a demand for it. She's already really good, and to be able to give her the space and the freedom to do what she wants to do, I already know it's going to do well," Cookson said.

Libelula's giant cinnamon roll will move to the bakery side but expect the unexpected when it comes to what you can order.

"Don't be scared to try new things," Ivy said.

Jalapeno cheddar scones, chocolate braids with sea salt, sweet potato mochi donuts, fig-sticky buns are just some of the menu items.

Ivy adds you can expect "a lot of pastries, fresh-made sourdough bread, cookies, cupcakes. I love to make cakes. I love to make fun flavors."

For now, you can enjoy Ivy's baked goods at Libelula, but the plan to open next door is next month.

