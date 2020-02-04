Light-House expands to help more women in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "My vision is to put a pullout hideabed loveseat here, a chair, and I have a little closet here," said Vikki Luna, founder of Light-House Recovery Program, as she looked around a new studio apartment.
Luna is feeling blessed, after an answer to prayer, came true.
"Our sober living was jam-packed, and we did not have a transitional complex or housing structure to send our women to for the next steps to independence. So we decided we needed or get our own," Luna said.
The downtown Fresno non-profit was able to raise enough money and get enough donated items to purchase a six-plex in central Fresno.
While the building still needs new items like windows and garage doors, the organization is thankful for a new housing option for its graduates.
"They are thrilled. From coming from a place of despair and homelessness and not having anything to being covered in shame and guilt, to becoming sober to becoming employed to having a savings account to buying your own vehicle to having your own home," Luna said.
The unit is being called the bridge. The Light-House program requires that the women work.
"They're learning how to build a business, entrepreneurship skills, customer service," Luna said.
The program has expanded from coffee to the Light-wear. The clothing is being sold at several boutiques including Couture New York in Fig Garden Village.
Each shirt tells the story of a woman who made it.
"We're changing the next generation, generations ongoing because we're helping mom, no one can replace a mother," Luna said.
A light they're hoping to shine everywhere.
In addition to this clothing line and housing, The Light-House Recovery hopes to one day have a daycare center and thrift store to help women and our community.
