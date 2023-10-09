Beating the weekend heat at the Big Fresno Fair

Beating the heat at the fair this weekend was top of mind for Fairgoers and fair officials.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beating the heat at the fair is top of mind for Fairgoers like Ivanna Ramirez.

"The way I'm staying cool at the fair is probably water, drinks, fans and those little misters over there, that's really about it," said Fairgoer, Ivanna Ramirez.

Big Fresno Fair interim CEO Christina Estrada says you can also take a break inside to stay cool.

"We have this great fabulous building right here, the agricultural building, it is one of our coolest buildings, we have a lot of shaded area," said Estrada.

Including the Pacifico Yosemite station with misters, shade and entertainment.

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, we allow you to bring water, bring some water so that you feel comfortable, you're hydrated constantly," said Estrada.

In addition to water - there are also sweet treats from lemonade to dole whip, that also give a refreshing taste in hot temperatures.

"This is a delicious pineapple dole whip float, I've had it once before and I've been thinking about it for many days now, so we thought we'd stop by and try to beat the heat with some cool refreshing drinks," said Fairgoer, Carmen Kohlruss.

Even in the hot temperatures, Ramirez and her family are still enjoying everything the Big Fresno Fair has to offer.

"We're still having fun, enjoying ourselves, at least they are, as long as I have somewhere to sit with shade, I'm fine," said Ramirez.

Estrada adds there's still time to enjoy a staple experience here in Fresno.

"It's about food, family and fun, the fair has it," said Estrada.

