Fresno tech company launches app as real estate market heats up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Listing Alert is a growing digital platform for the real estate industry, and it was launched in Fresno."Listing Alert allows agents to communicate within their brokerage on properties that are actually coming to market. It takes the whiteboard concept from a broker office of coming soon, what's about to hit the market and a few days, and it puts it in an app, application form, and it's mobilized in agents and agents hands," said Linda Hergenrader, product officer for Listing Alert.She says the platform is for agents within a brokerage, and they follow national and state guidelines.It was created after agents saw a need, and their app is connecting all parties.In the Fresno-Clovis area, The average price of a home being sold is $407,000 and has been on the market for ten days."Most listings are receiving multiple offers. Anywhere from five to, I heard of one listing getting 50 offers," said Darren Wade with Strive Real Estate.Wade says there are cash offers above listing prices. Even new home offers are getting competitive."Now they're collecting all of the offers and reviewing it once a week. And bidders are going up on the price anywhere between $1,000-$5000," Wade said.As for Listing Alert, the Fresno-based company has a partnership with Bitwise and is working on expanding."We are talking to large brokerages. A couple of our clients right now, we have a Berkshire Hathaway affiliated brokerage there with Remax branches. And we just partnered with Better Homes and Gardens," Hergenrader said.They're in an expanding company in a growing real estate market.