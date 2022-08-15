Kindergarteners pack hundreds of lunch bags for Fresno's homeless

5-year-old Maleah Bacon started Little Lunch Bags with her mom. Each bag has a special note signed with love.

Each Little Lunch Bag is filled with food items for those experiencing homelessness and a special note signed with love.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's littlest helpers are reminding the community that giving back never goes out of style.

5-year-old Maleah Bacon started Little Lunch Bags with her mom Donetta in April.

"I saw a homeless man and I said I want to help him and then my mom turned around and we helped him," says Maleah.

Adds mom Donetta Barber:

"I wanted her to be conscious of the people around you and the people living in your community that need help."

Each bag is filled with several lunch items and a special note signed with love.

"They think we don't love them that's why we always put them on the bag," says Maleah.

Two weeks ahead of their August distribution of lunch and hygiene kits, Maleah and her friends are adding a personal touch to each bag.

"We put stickers and then we draw and write, 'You are loved'," says Maleah.

The first Little Lunch Bags distribution started with 10 bags and has grown since the kindergartener recruited her friends.

"The second time she was ready to up the numbers so we did 20 bags, then 60 and this last time we did 150," says Donetta.

The plan is to give away 200 bags at the end of this month. Distribution typically happens on Blackstone or downtown near the Poverello House.

You can donate by visiting their Instagram page.