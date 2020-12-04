COVID-19 outbreak at Livingston Foster Farms facility, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Foster Farms is back on the COVID outbreak list as ICU bed capacity nearly reaches a limit in Merced County.The Livingston plant previously spent many weeks on the outbreak list, which is defined as three or more unrelated, laboratory-confirmed cases linked to a workplace facility within two weeks.Nearly 400 Foster Farms employees have already tested positive for COVID-19, and at least eight of those people have died.The workplace outbreak was the worst in Merced County and one of the deadliest in the state, according to County Public Health officials.It also led to a temporary shutdown of the plant in September.Foster Farms released the following statement regarding the outbreak: