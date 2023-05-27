Community mourns Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale during memorial services

Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale is being remembered as a loving family man and high school football coach who served the North Valley for 28 years.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community paid tribute to Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale during his memorial services on Friday.

Hale passed away last week at the age of 46 from medical complications following back surgery.

Fellow first responders, family members, and friends gathered for his memorial at the fairgrounds in Los Banos, where Hale lived for many years.

Following the service, a procession took place to the Dos Palos Cemetery.

Loved ones are remembering Hale as a family man who served the North Valley for 28 years.

In addition to his time in law enforcement, Hale was also a beloved football coach for the Pacheco High Panthers.

Hale began his career as an Explorer with the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

He went on to serve with the Dos Palos and Newman police departments before returning to wear the tan and green.

"To watch him through his career was magnificent. To have him die at such an early age, there's no easy way to say, or gentle way to say, it was cut too short," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke during the service. "Everybody is going to miss him. As you saw by the packed house, he was greatly, greatly respected and revered in Merced County."

Hale held many roles with the sheriff's office before being named Livingston's top cop last year.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter, and son, who carried his father's ashes from the service while surrounded by members of the honor guard.