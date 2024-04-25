Local students partner to help build Trion Supercars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local students are getting the opportunity of a lifetime to work on a supercar, helping them advance their skills in technology and manufacturing.

It's called the Trion Nemesis, an advanced supercar that aims to be a first-of-its-kind in many ways.

"A lot of the things that we are still using today, such as the stowaway seat in the caravan that folds into the floor, he designed that," explained Kie Fair with Trion Supercars Group.

The team from Trion Supercars Group touched on some of the auto innovations their founder and CEO, Richard Patterson, has brought to the table and what he is looking for from students.

"No more plugging up. We are going to be doing removable batteries, and you heard it first here at Trion," said Fair.

Several entities will be partnering to bring the Trion Supercar build to Fresno.

That includes (CTEC) the Career Technical Education Charter High School, Duncan Polytechnical High School, (CART) the Center for Advanced Research and Technology, and Fresno State.

"I'm really surprised that our goal is to make a replaceable battery because that seems incredibly difficult," said Joaquin Solis, Junior at CTEC High School.

"I was kind of thinking of the Iron Man movies and Tony Stark pulling up in one of his sports cars. That's what it reminded me of," said Nathan Evans, Junior at CTEC High School.

Students will be tasked on different aspects of the car, from welding to helping advance new features, and with a price tag between 1.2-1.9 million, the technology is set to be top notch.

"What I'm doing is fabricating and welding the frame of the whole inside of the car, so the material that will be used will be mostly aluminum," said Jacob Cabazos, Junior at CTEC High School.

"I heard something about a drone coming out and following the car, which is mind-blowing to me, and like he was saying, he was talking about pothole technology, where it will remember potholes," added Evans.

Complete student modifications to the car will be shown at the F-1 Race in Las Vegas later this year.

