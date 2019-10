At Benjamin Steakhouse Prime restaurant in New York City, they wanted to do a play on the classic B.L.T-so in true New York fashion, they went OVERBOARD. This sandwich contains 8-pounds worth of pork belly, New York strip steak, burger patties, caramelized onions, wine-soaked tomatoes, all on massive buns of focaccia bread. This is absolutely the most insane sandwich you've ever seen!