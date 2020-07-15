localish

Chicago bakery puts Mexican twist on traditional ice cream sandwich using concha

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A small family-owned bakery on Chicago's West side is using a traditional Mexican bread as a base for a sweet ice-cream sandwich.

Abel, a Mexican immigrant, first opened Panaderia Nuevo Leon in the 70s. Abel always dreamed of owning his own business. Years later, his family got involved in the family business.

Abel's granddaughter, Xiomara Casas said it's her family's goal to keep her grandfather's business alive and thriving.

"For my parents and me, at least, it's about carrying on his dream," Casas said.

The bakery felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other businesses. To bring costumers in, the bakery has been selling concha ice cream sandwiches. A concha is a traditional Mexican bread with a sugar coating.

The bakery is offering vegan options, as well. The sandwiches come in either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and an array of toppings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolower west sidebakerybite sizelocalishwlsice cream
LOCALISH
Houston restaurant named after trailblazing African-American chef
Public invited to participate in memorial mural project
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
Blessing box helps provide free food for community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Coroner identifies 3 men killed in Fresno County crash with big rig
Man arrested for killing estranged wife in front of her 3 children in Madera
Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says
Central California coronavirus cases
Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning
Military healthcare workers to help treat COVID-19 patients at Kaweah Delta
Show More
Fresno health clinic offering COVID-19 tests that give results in minutes
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Mariposa County wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Mineral Fire: 11,000 acres burned, evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents
Authorities warn of release of 'dangerous sex offender'
More TOP STORIES News