Autistic Sensei: Finding the harmony

There are many facets to Nick Walker. He's an aikido teacher, an author, and a psychology professor. He is also autistic. Growing up, Nick found that aikido was an effective way to handle bullies. He also found that it helped him handle the intensity of his sensory experience, and allowed him to create a sense of harmony between himself and the overwhelming world around him. Being an autistic person gives Nick a unique perspective, which informs his practice and teaching. His personal experience-how aikido changed his life-is real, intense, and ongoing. He came to aikido to learn to fight, but stayed for the beauty. For information: aikiarts.com