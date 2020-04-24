localish

Hula-hooping for hope during COVID-19

CHICAGO -- Home workouts are increasing in popularity as a result of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order, but one Chicago-area virtual class is keeping people fit and helping them stay connected.

"Almost all of my students are 60 and older," said Jakki Underwood, founder of Hoop Fitness 4U. "Hooping helps you with coordination, balance, all those things that you need, stamina."

The class has helped some hula hoopers who had previous health concerns.

Barbara Thomas suffered a stroke and had immense back pain. But after she started hula-hooping last year, things changed.

"I had back pain so bad that I had a pain doctor," Thomas said. "I started taking shots every three months and I was just trying to get it together. When I started hooping, my back started to improve. When I bent down, it wasn't hurtful."

The class has also had emotional benefits for many.

"During this time of coronavirus and our stay at home policy, hooping is something that I look forward to every single day," hooper Voncille Henderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohealthfitnessexerciseworkoutcoronaviruslocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown
From props to face shields!
These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
we check in with former ABC bachelor colton underwood about recovering from coronavirus and his commitment to helping others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
Central California coronavirus cases
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Clovis teen identified as driver killed in Highway 168 crash
Governor halts student loan payments for many for 90 days
Wednesday marks deadliest day for CA with 115 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
Show More
Man's body found in shed in Huron, deputies say
Valley dairy hosting no-limit "dairy drive-thru" in Hanford
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order
More TOP STORIES News