Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

