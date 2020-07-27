be localish philadelphia

Step inside Hakim's Bookstore, Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore

Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest African-American bookstore in Philadelphia, and one of the first on the East Coast.

Founder Dawud Hakim opened the shop back in 1959 to educate people on the history and accomplishments of African Americans.

Their stacks are rich in titles new and old, across genres like children's, biographies, religion and more.

In the days following the death of George Floyd, current owner -- and daughter of the founder -- Yvonne Blake saw a surge in sales of books on African-American history and civil rights.

She continues her father's legacy sixty-one years later and is proud of how his work has come full circle. Hear a daughter's memories of a trailblazing father, and how his work has come full circle.

Founder Dawud Hakim in the doorway of his bookstore in West Philadelphia.


Hakim's Bookstore | Online orders | Facebook Instagram
210 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-474-9495
