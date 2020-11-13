localish

Chicago restaurant dubbed 'world's first' vegan Jewish deli

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Uptown neighborhood is home to what owners call the "world's first" vegan Jewish deli.

"We took on this challenge of recreating very Jewish traditional foods, and, over a span of time, we've found ways to recreate these flavors that ring true to people," Andy Kalish said.

The restaurant is owned by husband and wife duo Andy and Gina Kalish. The pair own three plant-based restaurants that sit side-by-side.

"It's really her restaurant. My wife is the driving force behind what we do," Kalish said.

Sam & Gertie's, named after Kalish's grandparents, sells traditional Jewish deli food like corned beef sandwiches, egg salad and latkes -- all with a plant-based twist.

"I like to say that anything you can eat, I can eat vegan," customer Annette Bellezzo said. "Sam & Gertie's proves that."

For years, Kalish knew he wanted to open a traditional Jewish deli, he just didn't know that it would be plant-based.

"We're aware of the benefits of a plant-based diet on our bodies and on our planet," Kalish said. "But we didn't want to leave out the fact that people should really enjoy the foods that they eat."

So every Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is open, serving people from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., whether you're vegan or not.

"I think my grandparents would be proud of me and would be proud of what we stand for here," Kalish said. "I'm serving my memories and my family's history."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownveganjewishrestaurantbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
Show More
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Proceeds from new fragrance helps save trees in Sequoia National Park
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
Tulare Co. Administrative Office closed after employee contracts COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News