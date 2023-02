Rivers, who went undrafted out of Fresno State, appeared in eight games during the 2022 season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers took home a huge jackpot while playing poker over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Rivers, a former Fresno State Bulldog, won a mega jackpot of $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace.

A player is eligible for the jackpot by placing a $5 side bet on each hand.

The 24-year-old rookie was in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his mom's birthday

Officials with the casino say Rivers plans to buy a house with his winnings.