Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizze is retiring after 28 years in law enforcement.

He says serving the city of Los Banos has been an honor. The city is now actively searching for his replacement.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizze is retiring after 28 years in law enforcement.

The Los Banos native accepted a job with the Los Banos Police Department out of the police academy.

Following a brief stint with California's Department of Justice, Brizze returned to the city where he would eventually be promoted to chief in 2010.

He says serving the city of Los Banos has been an honor.

The city is now actively searching for his replacement.