Los Banos police investigating after body found in canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are investigating after a person was found dead in a canal on Monday.

Investigators say a body was found on West I Street just south of Pacheco Boulevard shortly before 4 pm.

The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.

The person has not been identified. Authorities did not release further details on the investigation.
