Los Banos police investigating deadly crash on Highway 152

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are investigating a deadly crash that happened just before 4 a.m Sunday on Highway 152 at 10th Street.Officers say the crash left at least one person dead and four people with major injuries.Traffic right in the heart of Los Banos was blocked in both directions. The road reopened at 9:30 a.m.Los Banos police are not releasing any other details about the crash right now.