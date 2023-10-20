Man wins $10M after letting clerk pick scratch-off ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man won $10 million after he asked a clerk to help him pick out a scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Visalia.

Brent Young says he was having trouble picking which game to play when he asked a clerk to help him choose at Prince Food & Gas.

"I was like just pick whichever one; I didn't care," said Young.

The clerk picked out a ticket for the California 200X game and Young bought it.

When Young started scratching the ticket, he looked down to see $10,000,000 in bold numbers, uncovering the top prize for the game.

Young says he usually buys lottery tickets at another gas station but it was closed that day.

"I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened," Young explained.

He decided to take a lump sum prize of $5.8 million so there would be less federal taxes.

The owner of Prince Food & Liquor also collected a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.