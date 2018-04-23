Lotto winner, accused of deadly hit and run crash in Visalia, arrested in Reno

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man who is accused of a hit and run crash that killed a Valley mother was arrested in Nevada.Officials said Luis Osejo was arrested Sunday in Reno, Nevada.Osejo is accused of hitting and killing Brittany Ramos-Ibarra in November of 2017 in Visalia at Highway 198 and Mooney Boulevard.Osejo is a familiar face in the South Valley after he won a $1 million prize in the lottery in 2012 in Dinuba.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.