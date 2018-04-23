TULARE COUNTY

Lotto winner, accused of deadly hit and run crash in Visalia, arrested in Reno

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities said a man accused of a fatal hit and run crash last year was arrested in Reno, Nevada. (KFSN)

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man who is accused of a hit and run crash that killed a Valley mother was arrested in Nevada.

Officials said Luis Osejo was arrested Sunday in Reno, Nevada.

Osejo is accused of hitting and killing Brittany Ramos-Ibarra in November of 2017 in Visalia at Highway 198 and Mooney Boulevard.

Osejo is a familiar face in the South Valley after he won a $1 million prize in the lottery in 2012 in Dinuba.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcrashtulare countyu.s. & worldVisaliaNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Desperate for an arrest, Valley family finds purpose in daughter's death
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News