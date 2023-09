You have the chance to support local foster children and families here in Central California with a Hawaiian-themed night on the town.

'Luau of Love' event aims to help foster children in Valley

We sat down with the Director for Angels of Grace, Lisa Casarez-Austin, to chat about the upcoming "Luau of Love" and how you can help bring hope to local foster children.