New wine bar bringing European-style cuisine to downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to wine and dine in downtown Fresno.

Lune Wine Bar & Eatery opened three weeks ago on Fulton near Tulare Street.

The restaurant features various state wines and some imports.

The food is European-style with a California influence.

It's a women-owned business and the owners say they wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Fresno.

"We just felt like a wine bar was something missing here on Fulton Street. We felt we are between Quail State and the brewery district and just felt like it was the perfect opportunity to bring a neighborhood, cool wine bar," said Allison Cassabon, co-owner of Lune.

The restaurant is open from Thursday to Saturday.

Lunch is served from 11 am to 3 pm and dinner runs from 5 pm to 9 pm.