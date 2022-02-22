A Promise to Alex: Fresno mother writes book in honor of daughter

"She gently lifted her head from her pillow, opened her eyes and looked toward heaven. A big smile spread across my daughter's face. She must've seen Jesus. Alex closed her eyes, laid her eyes on the pillow and drew her last breath," said Jody Hudson.
Jody Hudson is Alex's mother and the author of a book called "My Promise to Alex," which just launched and is available on Amazon.
"So the story speaks about her Lyme journey, but I also think more importantly it speaks to all of us who have challenges and how if you are deeply rooted in your faith, it can get you through anything," Hudson said.
At Woodward Parks Art of Life exhibit, Hudson walked the area looking at her daughter's tree, and the tiles community members have painted in support of Alex.
Since starting the foundation, the Valley has supported the foundation with fundraisers.
"They lovingly helped me when I launched the Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation, and now they're helping me once again with this book. The support has been overwhelming," Hudson said.
Hudson was also able to bring awareness to Lyme Disease with the Girl Scouts.
They can earn a patch for being a tick education advocate.
Hudson tells us Alex was misdiagnosed for ten years.
"I lost my daughter, and that's tragic and sad, but she doesn't want me to be the grief girl. She wants me to inform people, and she wants me to tell people her story," Hudson said.
A promise this mother is keeping.
Proceeds from the book go back to the Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation. For more information, click here.