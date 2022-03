MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of Madera students made it to school safely after another car hit their bus Monday morning.It happened on State Route 145 and Almond Avenue in Madera.The California Highway Patrol says the bus was stopped at a red light when a car behind it collided into the back.Only two students were on board.No one was hurt in the crash.Officers want to remind drivers to be extra cautious while traveling near school buses.