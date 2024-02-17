1 injured after fiery crash between city bus and SUV in Fresno

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a bus in Fresno on Friday night.

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a bus in Fresno on Friday night.

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a bus in Fresno on Friday night.

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a bus in Fresno on Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a bus in Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm in the area of Cedar and Shields avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a city bus and another vehicle on fire.

Crews from the Fresno Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames.

One person on the bus was left with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license.

Officials say they don't believe alcohol was involved in the crash.