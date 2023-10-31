Madera Community College offers low-cost commercial driver's license training

Madera Community College is making truck driving more accessible. In 18 weeks, students can go from the classroom to a career.

In 18 weeks, students can go from the classroom to a career.

Daniel Moreno has known he wanted to be a commercial truck driver since he was 15.

"I like really enjoy driving," Moreno said.

But at 22 years old, he said none of the private truck driving schools would take him until he was 25.

Then Madera Community College put the wheel in his hands.

And he says, so far, he feels right at home, even while learning a 10-speed transmission.

"I find it really easy and natural to drive these things," Moreno said.

Instructor Kyle Wheeler runs the program.

He says it gives people the chance to get their commercial driver's license at a fraction of the cost of a private school, and no experience is required.

"Private truck driving schools can cost from two to four to $5,000. I've even heard some schools charging $10,000," Wheeler said. "We charge $150 or less per class."

There are two courses.

The first is to get your commercial drivers permit and is offered entirely online.

The second course is in-person, where students get hands-on learning.

The driving simulator is user-friendly.

Then there's the real truck and trailer that students train in and use for their CDL test at the DMV.

Each course is nine weeks long, and Wheeler says jobs are in demand.

"There's a huge need for commercial drivers right now -- when you drive down the 99, every truck says 'now hiring' on the back of it," Wheeler said.

Every student who has completed the course so far has received their license, and Wheeler hopes that continues.

"My hope for my students is that they improve their station in life and earn big bucks," Wheeler said.

Registration for the spring semester is now open.

It's free to apply and you can apply online.

You can find more information by clicking here.

