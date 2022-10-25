Madera Community College holds first President's Breakfast

It's an exciting time in the North Valley, where the area's fastest-growing college is expanding.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an exciting time in the North Valley, where the area's fastest-growing college is expanding.

Last week, Madera Community College held its first-ever President's breakfast.

Dr. Angel Reyna shared how enrollment has grown to more than 8,000 students during a time when many campuses are seeing dips.

"It's who we are as an institution that we center our students in the work that we do, but more importantly what we want to do is focus on their success," he said. "And how do we do that? We make them feel welcome and their sense of belonging."

Madera Community College will open its 35,000 square-foot Academic Village later this year.