Controlled burn in Madera County expected to burn more than 600 acres

While the large amounts of smoke may be concerning, crews say the fire is going as planned and is under control.

Thursday, November 2, 2023 2:18PM
It's taking place in the Crooks Mountain area of Ahwahnee and will continue for several days.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A controlled burn in Madera County is resulting in very smokey skies.

The sheriff's office also sent out an alert to residents about the fire.

You can see the small plumes of smoke combining into a large, dark cloud.

CAL FIRE says more than 600 acres are expected to burn.

