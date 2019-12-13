Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that involved a Madera County sheriff's deputy.The crash occurred Thursday night at Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 at around 9:30.Officers say, for an unknown reason, the deputy did not see the two cars ahead of him. He attempted to stop but ended up crashing into the back of a Dodge Caravan, which then hit a Nissan Sentra.All three vehicles had significant damage.The 22-year-old driver of the Dodge suffered some pain to his leg. The deputy and the 23-year-old driver of the Nissa were not hurt.Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.