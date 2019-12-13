crash

Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that involved a Madera County sheriff's deputy.

The crash occurred Thursday night at Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 at around 9:30.

Officers say, for an unknown reason, the deputy did not see the two cars ahead of him. He attempted to stop but ended up crashing into the back of a Dodge Caravan, which then hit a Nissan Sentra.

All three vehicles had significant damage.

The 22-year-old driver of the Dodge suffered some pain to his leg. The deputy and the 23-year-old driver of the Nissa were not hurt.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countymadera countycrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Turlock
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Man in wheelchair injured after colliding with vehicle
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
Show More
Shooting reported in Tulare County, investigation underway
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Proposition to reduce excessive noise blocked by Fresno City Council
Councilmembers discuss management change at Fresno Convention Center
Merced mail thieves being investigated
More TOP STORIES News