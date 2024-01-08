1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single-car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash in Madera County Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Avenue 7 near Firebaugh Boulevard in Madera County.

Officers say 37-year-old Ashley Flavin of Fresno was going east when she lost control of the Jeep, causing it to overturn.

Another 37-year-old woman from Fresno was thrown from the vehicle. Officers say she was not wearing a seat belt and was declared dead at the scene.

Flavin was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Another person in the vehicle was not hurt.

Officers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.