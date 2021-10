MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a vacant home in Madera County on Friday morning.The fire was first reported at around 3 am on Avenue 23 and Maple Street in Fairmead.The flames consumed the house and a neighboring shed.Firefighters said it doesn't appear that anyone was living in the house.A pile of items in the front yard made it difficult for fire crews to get to the home to fight the flames.No one was hurt.Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.