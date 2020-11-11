FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Racks of clothes and jewelry fill the inside of store This N That, ready for customers to shop. The pandemic and its effect have been challenging.
"You don't want to lose something that you've worked so hard at. I've had this business for 12 years and just to think I have to close it if I don't have help. It drained me," said Yvonne Martinez, This N That owner.
This N That is one of 150 businesses that got a grant to help keep it afloat. Yvonne Martinez was able to use the funds to pay her rent and power bill.
Madera County economic development commission partnered with the county on CARES Act funding to give grants to small businesses.
"Any small business in Madera County, including within the cities of Madera and Chowchilla, all qualify. Even if you received PPP (Paycheck Protection Payroll) funding or EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) funding, you can still qualify for a grant. You can apply and possibly get up to $10,000," said Bobby Kahn, Madera County Economic Development Commission.
Time is ticking for round two; the deadline is this Friday.
"The businesses have to have the money expended by the 30th of December of 2020. So we have to be able to get their application processed, get the funds to them in time so they can have a strategy so they can get the funds spent," Kahn said.
You can go online to apply or call. They have help in English and Spanish.
While shoppers are slowly returning, Martinez says she's learned how to utilize social media and websites.
During this pandemic, I was desperate. I learned how to do live streaming. I shoot pictures and video," Martinez said.
A business owner that's grateful for the help and skills she's gained.
Small businesses can apply for the grants with the Madera County EDC. The deadline is Friday the 13th. Officials hope this money will help during a tough time.
For more information, click here.
Time is running out for Madera County businesses to get grants
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News