Flames break out at mini-mart in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a mini-mart in Madera County.

It happened before 10 pm Sunday at the Latino Market on Avenue 18 1/2 and Road 21.

Firefighters say they arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the store.

They soon made entry and saved about 50 percent of the store.

The store was empty -- no one was hurt.

PG &E crews were also on scene to shut off the power.

The cause is under investigation.