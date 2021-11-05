CHP identifies 2 killed in crash with semi-truck in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the two people killed in a crash with a semi-truck in Madera County this week.Officials say 41-year-old Jessica Hernandez and 33-year-old Ochoa Arlene of Firebaugh died on Wednesday afternoon.The collision happened at Avenue 7 and Road 31.The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a big rig carrying a load of pomegranates lost control of the truck."For an unknown reason, the big rig drifted off into the shoulder, lost control, (and) overcorrected by turning left," said CHP Officer Tatanka Mafama.The back of the truck swung around and landed on Hernandez and Ochoa's SUV, CHP officials said.Hernandez and Ochoa died at the scene.The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.