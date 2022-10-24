Madera Future Farmers of America Crops Cooperative opens pumpkin patch to the public

The Madera Future Farmers of America Crops Cooperative opened up their pumpkin patch to the public. Students started growing the pumpkins around late May and now they're harvesting

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Halloween just a little more than a week away, people are searching for the perfect pumpkin.

On Sunday, students in Madera helped them find exactly what they needed.

The Madera Future Farmers of America Crops Cooperative opened up their pumpkin patch to the public.

Students started growing the pumpkins around late may -- and now they're harvesting and selling them.

Little ones were able to look through the lines of pumpkins at Madera South High School and families could also take pictures.

Their ag instructor, Tim Deniz, says this is an annual project.

"This is a great opportunity to get students kind of connection with the industry and agriculture and where their food and fiber comes from it's also a great opportunity for the kids to give back to the community," Deniz said.

Along with pumpkins, students also sold corn stalks from the sweet corn they harvested earlier this year.