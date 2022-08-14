1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera

Investigators believe a car rear-ended the victim's van, causing the van to overturn and then crash into a pole.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madera.

Officers received a 911 call around 1:45 on Sunday morning for a crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.

When officers arrived, they found a white car and a blue van with no one inside either of the cars.

After searching the area, one man was found dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the white car rear-ended the van, causing the van to overturn and then crash into a pole.

A witness says they saw several people run away from the scene after the crash.

An investigation is underway into what caused the deadly incident.