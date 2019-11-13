Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the owner of two dogs who mauled a man to death.Police have identified Heather Anglin as the owner and have been unable to find her.Investigators say Anglin's dogs attacked 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo on Monday near Yosemite and Elm.After an autopsy, it was determined that Macedo died as a result of his injuries sustained in that attack.Police say one of the dogs was shot and killed after charging at officers while the other was impounded at the scene.If you have any information on Anglin's whereabouts contact Det. Short at 559-675-4239.