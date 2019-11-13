crime

Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death

The Madera Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the owner of two dogs who mauled a man to death.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the owner of two dogs who mauled a man to death.

Police have identified Heather Anglin as the owner and have been unable to find her.

Investigators say Anglin's dogs attacked 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo on Monday near Yosemite and Elm.

RELATED: Madera Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed

After an autopsy, it was determined that Macedo died as a result of his injuries sustained in that attack.

Police say one of the dogs was shot and killed after charging at officers while the other was impounded at the scene.

If you have any information on Anglin's whereabouts contact Det. Short at 559-675-4239.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderacrimedog attackinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Show More
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Merced City School District announces next superintendent
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
More TOP STORIES News