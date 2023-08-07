Madera Unified kicks off school year with focus on campus safety, mental health

Madera Unified begins school year with focus on safety, mental health

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is ready to crack open some textbooks and kick off another school year.

Monday is the first day of school for Madera Unified students.

That includes Alpha Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Desmond Middle School, Madera High School and many others.

The district says understanding the morning schedule is crucial to a safe and organized start to the school day.

Elementary schools begin at 8 am.

Middle schools begin at 8:15 am, and high schools start at 8:30 am.

Drivers are asked to obey designated drop-off areas.

Whatch out for staff members assisting with traffic, and students crossing the road.

The district is also implementing the Evolv System. It's a weapons detection system using AI that can detect objects a student may have on them that they're not supposed to.

Officials say students became acclimated to it over the summer.

The focus will be on the campuses for 7th-12th graders.

