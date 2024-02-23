Madera Unified employee arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say

An employee of the Madera Unified School District has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

An employee of the Madera Unified School District has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

An employee of the Madera Unified School District has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

An employee of the Madera Unified School District has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee of the Madera Unified School District has been arrested on allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Madera Police Department says 21-year-old Kimberly Lorenzo, a substitute safety officer, had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

Officers say they began investigating the allegations against Lorenzo on Thursday.

Lorenzo was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on felony charges.

The district has been cooperating with police during the investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.