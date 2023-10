VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of burglarizing a fitness studio in Visalia.

Visalia police were called to The Bar Method on Walnut Avenue around 9:25 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were told that a man entered the business through the back door, stole items and left.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jason Wise, was found in the area of Kent Street and Coppola Court.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the fitness studio.